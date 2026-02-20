WORLD
Deadly Israeli strike targets Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon
The Israeli drone attack killed one person and injured several others, causing material damage to the targeted building and surrounding structures, according to local media.
The latest attacks came amid repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024. / Reuters
Two people were killed, and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday, in the latest violation of a 2024 ceasefire deal, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the strike hit the Hittin neighbourhood inside the densely populated camp, located near the southern city of Sidon.

The attack resulted in one fatality and an unspecified number of injuries, the news agency added.

The air strike caused material damage to the targeted building and surrounding structures.

Ambulances immediately arrived at the scene and transported the injured to hospitals in Sidon, which issued an urgent appeal for blood donations due to the severity of the injuries.

The Israeli military claimed in a statement that it struck a Hamas command centre in the Ain al-Hilweh area.

The Israeli army carried out a similar strike in November 2025 on the same area where at least 13 people were killed, and several others were injured. Later, the army claimed that the attack targeted Hamas members inside the camp. It is alleged that the targeted facility was being used to plot attacks against Israel.

However, Palestinian group Hamas decried the attack as a “brutal assault” on civilians, saying the Israeli strike targeted a group of teenagers on an open sports field.

The latest attacks came amid repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024, killing and wounding hundreds of Lebanese. Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.

