Two people were killed, and three others were injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon on Friday, in the latest violation of a 2024 ceasefire deal, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported that the strike hit the Hittin neighbourhood inside the densely populated camp, located near the southern city of Sidon.

The attack resulted in one fatality and an unspecified number of injuries, the news agency added.

The air strike caused material damage to the targeted building and surrounding structures.

Ambulances immediately arrived at the scene and transported the injured to hospitals in Sidon, which issued an urgent appeal for blood donations due to the severity of the injuries.