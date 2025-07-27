WORLD
Russia starts direct flights to North Korea
The new route comes as Russia and North Korea expand military co-operation and revive train links frozen since the pandemic.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is greeted by North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a welcoming ceremony in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. / Reuters
July 27, 2025

Russia began direct commercial flights to North Korea, in a further sign of closer ties with its Asian ally helping its offensive in Ukraine.

The first Moscow–Pyongyang flight, operated by Russia's Nordwind Airlines, took off from Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport at 16:25 GMT on Sunday, carrying over 400 passengers.

Russia's Transport Ministry said there will be one flight a month to meet demand.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who visited North Korea's new Wonsan-Kalma beach resort earlier this month to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, promised to encourage Russian tourists to visit the complex.

The resort, which can accommodate nearly 20,000 people, is at the center of Kim’s push to boost tourism to improve his country’s troubled economy.

North Korea has been slowly easing the curbs imposed during the pandemic and reopening its borders in phases.

But the country hasn’t said if it would fully resume international tourism.

Nordwind Airlines — which used to carry Russians to holiday destinations in Europe before the EU imposed a ban on Russian flights — had tickets priced at 45,000 roubles ($570).

"This is a historical event, strengthening the ties between our nations," Oleg, a Nordwind employee managing the flight who did not want to give his full name, told AFP at the airport.

He also declined to say how many passengers were on board.

"For the first time in more than 70 years of diplomatic relations, we are launching direct flights between the capitals of our countries," Russia's deputy transport minister Vladimir Poteshkin was quoted as saying by the ministry's Telegram account.

Russia's state news agency TASS reported that the first return flight from Pyongyang to Moscow would take place on Tuesday.

Russia and North Korea restored train links on 17 June after suspending them in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.

The two countries have been forging closer military bonds in recent years, with Pyongyang supplying troops and weapons for Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

They signed a mutual defence pact last year, when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea.

North Korea confirmed for the first time in April that it had deployed a contingent of its soldiers to the frontline in Ukraine, alongside Russian troops.

SOURCE:AP, AFP
