Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan sign a deal in Kuala Lumpur.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joins Malaysia's FM Mohamad Hasan for an MoU signing at the 58th ASEAN meeting in Kuala Lumpur, July 10, 2025. / AP
July 10, 2025

​​​​​​​The US and Malaysia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on strategic civil nuclear cooperation, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan attended a signing ceremony on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur, where they formalised the pact.

Hasan welcomed Rubio on his first visit to the region since taking office and announced that Malaysia is ready to begin negotiations on a 123 agreement with the US, according to a State Department transcript.

A 123 agreement covers peaceful nuclear cooperation between the US and another country.

Peaceful nuclear cooperation

"Today marks a significant milestone in the signing of our memorandum of understanding on strategic civil nuclear cooperation. This MoU represents a crucial step in our shared journey to further strengthen the Malaysia-United States comprehensive partnership," he said.

He added that the agreement will help ensure energy security, drive economic growth and build Malaysia’s capacity to harness nuclear energy safely, securely and responsibly.

Rubio called the signing an important example of peaceful nuclear cooperation.

"I think first and foremost it is a signal to the world of how civil nuclear cooperation is something that is available and that is out there," he said.

"There are many countries in the world, some are in the headlines lately, who have expressed an interest in civil nuclear programmes, and this is an example of how it can be done. And we’re very grateful to be able to do it with such a close partner," Rubio added.

He also welcomed Hasan’s announcement that Malaysia is ready to begin talks on the 123 agreement.

Rubio arrived on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur to attend an ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting.

