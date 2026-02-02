The Nigerian army has said that its forces killed a Boko Haram commander and 10 other members of the terror group during an operation in the country’s northeast.

In a statement, the army said its troops carried out the operation in the Sambisa Forest located in Borno state on Sunday.

It identified the leader killed as Abu Khalid, who was second-in-command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest.

He was described as a key figure within the outlawed group who was responsible for coordinating logistics and terrorist actions along the Sambisa axis.

No casualties were reported among Nigerian troops, the statement added, noting that counterterrorism operations are continuing in forested areas across the northeast.