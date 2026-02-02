WORLD
1 min read
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Abu Khalid has been described as a key figure within the outlawed group, responsible for coordinating terrorist actions.
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
The Nigerian military has been fighting against Boko Haram terrorist group since 2009. (File) / Reuters
February 2, 2026

The Nigerian army has said that its forces killed a Boko Haram commander and 10 other members of the terror group during an operation in the country’s northeast.

In a statement, the army said its troops carried out the operation in the Sambisa Forest located in Borno state on Sunday.

It identified the leader killed as Abu Khalid, who was second-in-command of Boko Haram in the Sambisa Forest.

He was described as a key figure within the outlawed group who was responsible for coordinating logistics and terrorist actions along the Sambisa axis.

No casualties were reported among Nigerian troops, the statement added, noting that counterterrorism operations are continuing in forested areas across the northeast.

RECOMMENDED

Boko Haram has been active in Nigeria since the early 2000s, with tens of thousands killed in attacks since 2009.

Human rights experts have said most Boko Haram victims have been Muslims.

Since 2015, the group has also carried out attacks in neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, killing at least 2,000 people across the Lake Chad Basin, according to authorities.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been displaced by terror attacks and ongoing clashes in the region.

RelatedTRT World - 'First victims of Boko Haram are Muslims': African Union rejects Trump's 'genocide' claim in Nigeria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
Al Thani, Trump discuss de-escalation as US, Iran step up diplomacy
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks
Ukraine plans presidential election, referendum in late February: Financial Times
Russian strike on Ukraine kills four, including three children: official
A father in Gaza searches rubble for his family's remains after Israeli air strike destroys home