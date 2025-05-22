Last month, in a nondescript locality in India’s financial capital Mumbai, a museum reopened to the public after months of restoration.

The event did not make the headlines of any major media outlet, but the museum has put the spotlight back on India’s Parsi community – one of the smallest but among the most influential in the world’s most populous country.

Despite constituting only 0.005 percent of India's total population, the Parsi community stand out as a minority group that has left a profound imprint on the country's political, economic, and intellectual landscape .

Prominent families such as the Mistry, Poonawalla, Godrej, and Tata —whose influence extends to shaping India’s foreign policy and economic direction—are distinguished not only by their considerable financial power, but also by their efforts to preserve and promote Zoroastrian faith and Persian identity across India, the Middle East, and the wider world.

Today, approximately 80 percent of the roughly 69,000 Parsis in India reside in the state of Maharashtra, particularly in the city of Mumbai .

As a historically influential and somewhat enigmatic minority, the Parsis have played a notable role not only in Indian history but also in the broader historical currents of the Middle East.

But any analysis of the community’s influence has to be answered through two fundamental questions: What historical trajectories have shaped the Parsi community, and what characteristics continue to define their prominence today?

Economic power

Despite their small demographic size, the Parsis of India have produced three of India's ten wealthiest billionaires, highlighting not only their concentration of wealth but also their pioneering role in the industrialisation of modern India.

As trailblazers in key sectors, the Parsis established the country’s first cotton mill, first vernacular newspaper, and first Indian-owned bank—laying foundational stones in both industry and communication.

With industrial pioneers such as Tata Group , the community played a critical role in the birth of India’s steel industry. Through the scientific leadership of Homi Bhabha, they contributed to India’s emergence as a nuclear power.

In literature, figures like Rohinton Mistry have enriched India's literary landscape, while jurists such as Nani Palkhivala, Soli Sorabjee, and Fali Nariman have made enduring contributions to the nation’s legal heritage.

One of the most tangible illustrations of the Parsis’ impact on India is embodied in the story of Jamsetji Nesserwanji Tata and the industrial empire he founded: the Tata Group.

More than a business conglomerate, the Tata Group is emblematic of India’s national development. What began in 1868 as Jamsetji Tata’s entrepreneurial initiative soon evolved into the country’s largest private-sector enterprise.

Through institutions like Tata Steel, Tata Power, and the Indian Institute of Science, the group made historic advances in domestic production, energy, and higher education, gradually extending its reach beyond national borders.

Under the leadership of JRD Tata, the group pioneered civil aviation, nuclear research, and health infrastructure. Later, during the tenure of Ratan Tata, the conglomerate transformed into a global industrial powerhouse.

Through strategic acquisitions such as Tetley Tea, Daewoo Motors, Corus Steel, and Jaguar-Land Rover, the Tata Group positioned itself not only as a key player in the Indian economy but also as a significant actor in the global marketplace .

In addition to the Tata family, other prominent Parsi families such as the Godrej, Wadia, and Poonawalla clans have also achieved remarkable success in India’s industrial landscape. The Godrej Group, in particular, operates across a wide range of sectors today, spanning from personal care products to advanced security systems.

Meanwhile, the Mistry family stands out in India’s business community not only for its wealth but also for its strategic partnerships.

The family’s rise began with Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry’s ventures in the construction industry, which laid the foundation for the Shapoorji Pallonji Group—a conglomerate with diversified investments in real estate, automotive manufacturing, heavy industry, tea trade, and hospitality.

Recognised as one of the wealthiest Parsi families, the Mistrys are often referred to as the “real estate titan of the Parsis” in the global property market.

Their imprint is visible on some of India’s most iconic landmarks, from the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to the Tata Tower .

The most prominent institutions dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage and Zoroastrian faith of the Indian Parsis are the K R Cama Oriental Institute and the Parsi Panchayat Trust .

Founded in Mumbai in 1961, the KR Cama Oriental Institute was established to honour the memory of Kharshedji Rustomji Cama, a noted Iranist and Orientalist of Parsi descent.

The institute operates under the supervision of a five-member board of governors chaired by Mencherji N Cama, the proprietor of the Bombay Samachar newspaper and a trustee of several charitable organisations in India.

The institute’s affiliated library serves as a vital intellectual hub for the Parsi community. Its collection houses over 27,000 books in multiple languages, including English, Persian, Gujarati, German, and French.

Furthermore, it safeguards more than 2,000 manuscripts written in Avestan, Sanskrit, and Pahlavi—languages central to the Zoroastrian religious tradition.

While the library’s holdings extend beyond Zoroastrianism to encompass materials on Hinduism, Sikhism, as well as works in philosophy, history, art, linguistics, biography, and theology, the institute’s principal mission remains the preservation and perpetuation of the Zoroastrian legacy .

Historical journey

The Parsis of India are adherents of the Zoroastrian faith who trace their origins to Iran and are believed to have migrated to the Indian subcontinent following the Islamic conquest of Persia .

This migration, which took place in several phases between the 7th and 9th centuries, was primarily driven by the community’s refusal to pay the jizya tax for non-Muslims under Islamic rule.