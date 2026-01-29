Iran has threatened to strike US military bases and aircraft carriers immediately in the event of any attack, as tensions escalate following warnings from US President Donald Trump and the European Union’s designation of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation.

An Iranian military spokesman said on Thursday that Tehran’s response to any US action would be decisive and instantaneous, unlike the limited response seen during brief clashes last year.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television that US aircraft carriers have "serious vulnerabilities" and that American bases across the Gulf region are "within the range of our medium-range missiles".

"If such a miscalculation is made by the Americans, it will certainly not unfold the way Trump imagines," Akraminia said, dismissing the idea of a swift and contained operation.

Regional diplomacy