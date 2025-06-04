Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has emphasised his country’s pivotal role within NATO, asserting that Türkiye—home to the alliance’s second-largest army—is one of its top contributors to joint operations and missions.

Speaking during a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Guler said that Türkiye’s contributions to both regional and global security align closely with NATO’s strategic priorities.

Guler highlighted the growing challenges to international stability, stressing that NATO must maintain unity and strategic coherence to address them effectively.

“In the face of mounting global tensions, the strength and solidarity of the alliance are more important than ever,” he said.

Ongoing commitment to regional stability

The minister praised the Turkish Armed Forces’ leadership of NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), noting that Türkiye carried out its recent command with “full neutrality, transparency, and professionalism.”