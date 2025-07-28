INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
EU, US trade deal brings 'temporary' but 'unbalanced' stability: French minister
Benjamin Haddad says a new US-EU trade deal brings short-term stability but is skewed in Washington’s favour, warning of growing economic pressure on Europe.
EU, US trade deal brings 'temporary' but 'unbalanced' stability: French minister
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Monaco / Reuters
July 28, 2025

A trade deal agreed by the United States and the European Union will provide temporary stability but is "unbalanced," a French minister said on Monday.

The deal reached on Sunday in talks between US President Donald Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland "will provide temporary stability... but it is unbalanced," Benjamin Haddad, the French minister for Europe, wrote on X.

Haddad welcomed some aspects of the agreement, including exemptions for industries key to the French economy, and that the agreement left in place European regulations on sectors like digital technology and healthcare.

RelatedTRT Global - US, EU strike trade deal following 'tough negotiations'

"But let's be clear: the current situation is not satisfactory and cannot be sustained," he said, adding that the US "has chosen economic coercion and a complete disregard for the rules of the WTO," the World Trade Organization.

RECOMMENDED

"We must quickly draw the necessary conclusions or risk being wiped out," he wrote.

"If the Europeans don't wake up, the difficulties faced by others will seem all too relative compared to our own decline."

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US Congress unveils bill to boost Israel aid, setting conditions on Palestine funds
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment