United Nations — International backing for Palestinian statehood is growing, even as Israel's war in Gaza rages on, Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, told TRT World on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"Palestinians are not alone. Both at the UN and in the streets in New York, it is obvious that the support of the world is on our side," Mansour said, pointing to the rising number of countries recognising Palestine.

"Recognition of the Palestinian state has now gone up to 159 countries. This is a historic moment."

He said nations of the world are united around a framework for Gaza.

"Nations are agreed on the proposed New York peace plan for Gaza, which is supposed to start soon after the ceasefire — that's what's agreed."

The US-backed peace plan sets out a roadmap for Palestine once fighting ends.

US President Donald Trump has described those peace talks as "close to a breakthrough", saying a deal was imminent.

He met leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA this week, calling it his most important meeting of the day.

'End of occupation'