United Nations — International backing for Palestinian statehood is growing, even as Israel's war in Gaza rages on, Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, told TRT World on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
"Palestinians are not alone. Both at the UN and in the streets in New York, it is obvious that the support of the world is on our side," Mansour said, pointing to the rising number of countries recognising Palestine.
"Recognition of the Palestinian state has now gone up to 159 countries. This is a historic moment."
He said nations of the world are united around a framework for Gaza.
"Nations are agreed on the proposed New York peace plan for Gaza, which is supposed to start soon after the ceasefire — that's what's agreed."
The US-backed peace plan sets out a roadmap for Palestine once fighting ends.
US President Donald Trump has described those peace talks as "close to a breakthrough", saying a deal was imminent.
He met leaders from Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA this week, calling it his most important meeting of the day.
'End of occupation'
Mansour told TRT World that both Israel's war in Gaza and its settlement drive in the occupied West Bank undermine the path to peace.
"Peace must prevail. Precious lives are being lost because of Israel's war," he said.
"Israel cannot deny us the right to self-determination. We have the right under the charter of the UN, and we have decided that we want Israeli occupation to end, and that's our position."
On the occupied West Bank, he warned, "Regarding settlements, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be doubling down, annexing areas of the West Bank to have more illegal settlements, but the international community is not having any of it."
The US President recently said that he will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, marking a significant restriction on Israel's actions in the Palestinian territory.
At least 48 Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Saturday in relentless Israeli attacks across Gaza, taking the official toll of Palestinians killed in the besieged enclave since October 2023 to 65,549.
Despite the widespread destruction, Mansour said Palestinians will not give up. "We have hope that the state of Palestine will be formed in accordance with the two-state solution," he said.
"We are a resilient people."