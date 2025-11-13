Veteran American civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson has been hospitalised, according to his organisation, Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson, 84, is under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder that affects movement and balance.

“He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the organisation said in a statement on Wednesday night.

“He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, however last April his progressive PSP condition was confirmed. The family appreciates all prayers at this time.”

No further details about his condition were released.

Jackson, a protege of Martin Luther King Jr., rose to prominence in the 1960s and has spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice, and voter rights in the US.

Regarded as one of the most influential African American activists of the past century, Jackson addressed an estimated one million people in London’s Hyde Park during the anti-war rally against the impending US and UK invasion of Iraq in 2003.