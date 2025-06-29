Türkiye and Syria have signed a new memorandum of understanding on international road transport, paving the way for the resumption of direct land transportation between the two countries, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister has said.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency during the Global Transport Connectivity Forum in Istanbul, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the agreement revives the 2004 International Road Transport Agreement between the two countries on Saturday.

Trucks will now be able to cross the border without transferring goods to another vehicle, making trade faster, easier, and cheaper, according to the agreement.

“Cargo transfer at border crossings will end, allowing goods to be transported directly between Türkiye and Syria without the need for transhipment,” he said.

Uraloglu said the two countries also agreed to initiate transit transport operations, enabling direct overland access from Türkiye to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and other Gulf countries.