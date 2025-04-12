WORLD
India police arrest over 100 amid violence over change in Waqf laws
Changes to India's legislation governing Islamic charitable endowments trigger protests after passage by parliament.
The police say the situation is "under control" but warn that strict action will be taken against those who resort to violence. / Photo: AP / AP
April 12, 2025

More than 100 people were arrested when violence broke out in eastern India over changes to legislation governing Islamic charitable endowments or Waqf, police said Saturday.

Police in the West Bengal state said 118 people were arrested on Friday in the Murshidabad district in connection with the violence and 15 police officers were injured.

Officials said prohibitory orders have been imposed and in some places internet service has also been temporarily suspended.

The police said that the situation was “under control” but warned strict action will be taken against those who resort to violence.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the troublemakers,” police said in a statement on X.

Last week India’s parliament passed controversial changes to Waqf legislation.

Muslim bodies have declared a nationwide protest and legal battle to overturn the “unjust legislation”.

The controversial bill passed both houses of Parliament despite sharp resistance from opposition parties and Muslim groups.

Protests have taken place at several places against the changes, with several parties approaching the Supreme Court as well, which is likely to hear petitions challenging the act next week.

