Ukraine will continue to work with partners, including the US, on peace proposals, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, the second day of talks in Switzerland after Washington proposed a plan calling for concessions from Kiev.

“We all continue working with partners, especially the United States, to look for compromises that will strengthen but not weaken us,” Zelenskyy said via video link from Sweden, where he was attending a summit of countries seeking Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's occupied Crimea Peninsula.

On Sunday, Ukraine and the United States said in a joint statement they had drafted a "refined peace framework" after talks in Geneva, although they did not provide specifics.

Zelenskyy said Russia must pay for the war in Ukraine and that a decision on using frozen Russian assets was crucial.

“Right now, we are at a critical moment," he said.

“There is a lot of noise in the media, and all the political pressure, and even greater responsibility for the decisions ahead.”

Putin to talk to Erdogan on peace efforts

The Kremlin, separately, said on Monday that it had not received any official information about the outcome of the Ukraine peace talks held on Sunday in Geneva.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would not be discussing details of any draft agreement via the media.

He also said there were no plans yet for a meeting this week between Russian and US negotiators.

The Kremlin underlined that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone call on Monday.