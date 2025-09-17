ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
The rare infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri, which has been found in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads, and other recreational venues.
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
Alert issued in southern Indian state after 19 deaths reported from 'brain-eating amoeba' / REUTERS
September 17, 2025

Nineteen people have died in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 2025 from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe brain infection also known as a brain-eating amoeba, the state’s Health Minister Veena George confirmed.

George said a total of 69 cases have been reported this year.

The state has put out an alert as the disease is spreading, state broadcaster DD News reported.

The rare infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri, which has been found in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads, and other recreational venues, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is often called a "brain-eating amoeba" because it can infect the brain and destroy brain tissue, the CDC said on its website.

RECOMMENDED

It is not the first time that the state has witnessed cases of the infection.

The first was reported in 2016.

The Kerala Health Department said that “sporadic cases of PAM have been reported from many parts of Kerala in the last decade.”

RelatedTRT World - Death toll from India 'brain fever' outbreak climbs to 136

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa