Nineteen people have died in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 2025 from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe brain infection also known as a brain-eating amoeba, the state’s Health Minister Veena George confirmed.

George said a total of 69 cases have been reported this year.

The state has put out an alert as the disease is spreading, state broadcaster DD News reported.

The rare infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri, which has been found in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads, and other recreational venues, according to the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is often called a "brain-eating amoeba" because it can infect the brain and destroy brain tissue, the CDC said on its website.