WORLD
2 min read
China is the top threat to American interests: US intel report
New US intelligence report outlines China's efforts to expand its influence and military power, making it the top global competitor to the US.
00:00
China is the top threat to American interests: US intel report
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard identifies China as the most capable strategic competitor. / Reuters
March 26, 2025

China is the top threat to American interests globally, according to a US intelligence report released Tuesday, which said Beijing was making progress in its military and cyber capabilities.

Beijing's "coercive pressure" against Taiwan and "wide-ranging cyber operations against US targets" were indicators of its growing threat to US national security, said the Annual Threat Assessment by the intelligence community.

The report provides an overview of the "collective insights" of top US intelligence agencies about the security threats to the US posed by foreign nations and criminal organizations.

"China presents the most comprehensive and robust military threat to US national security," the report said.

However, it said China was more "cautious" than Russia, Iran and North Korea about appearing "too aggressive and disruptive."

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate hearing Tuesday that "China is our most capable strategic competitor" based on current intelligence.

"China's military is fielding advanced capabilities including hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, stronger space and cyber warfare assets and a larger arsenal of nuclear weapons," Gabbard said.

The report said Beijing would keep expanding its "coercive and subversive malign influence activities" to weaken the US internally and globally.

RECOMMENDED

The Chinese government would seek to counter what it sees as a "US-led campaign to tarnish Beijing's global relations and overthrow" the Chinese Communist Party.

In addition to China, the assessment analysed threats to the United States posed by Russia, North Korea, Iran and "non-state transnational criminals," including Mexican drug cartels and extremist groups.

RelatedChina's Xi Jinping calls on troops to boost war preparedness

‘Hegemonic mentality’

China's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop thinking of China through its own "hegemonic mentality," in response to the US calling China the top military and cyber threat.

The US has been spreading the theory of China being a threat only to contain and suppress China, said Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the ministry.

China urges the US to stop conniving and supporting Taiwan independence activities, Guo added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say