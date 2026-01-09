Civilians have started leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo through a humanitarian corridor opened by the Syrian Army, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.
Residents started evacuating via the al-Awarid corridor, opened by the Syrian Army to facilitate the safe movement of civilians amid attacks by the YPG terror group, SANA reported on Friday.
Alikhbariya TV said the army identified locations inside the neighbourhood that had been turned into military positions used by the YPG terror group to shell Aleppo neighbourhoods.
Separately, SANA reported that YPG terrorists opened fire on a protest in the town of Abu Hamam, in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, where demonstrators called for an end to abuses by the group and for the withdrawal of its members from Aleppo.
Since Tuesday, the YPG terrorists have shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian army positions in Aleppo.
The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods.
On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG-led SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation.
Authorities said in the months since, the YPG terror group has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.
The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.