Civilians have started leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo through a humanitarian corridor opened by the Syrian Army, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Residents started evacuating via the al-Awarid corridor, opened by the Syrian Army to facilitate the safe movement of civilians amid attacks by the YPG terror group, SANA reported on Friday.

Alikhbariya TV said the army identified locations inside the neighbourhood that had been turned into military positions used by the YPG terror group to shell Aleppo neighbourhoods.

Separately, SANA reported that YPG terrorists opened fire on a protest in the town of Abu Hamam, in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, where demonstrators called for an end to abuses by the group and for the withdrawal of its members from Aleppo.

Since Tuesday, the YPG terrorists have shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian army positions in Aleppo.