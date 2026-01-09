MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
Civilians evacuate via al-Awarid corridor, opened by Syrian Army following attacks by YPG terror group, SANA news agency reports.
Civilians begin leaving Sheikh Maqsoud as Syria moves to expel YPG terrorists from Aleppo
Fresh violence broke out after YPG failed to honour March 10 agreement with Syrian government. / AP
January 9, 2026

Civilians have started leaving the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo through a humanitarian corridor opened by the Syrian Army, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Residents started evacuating via the al-Awarid corridor, opened by the Syrian Army to facilitate the safe movement of civilians amid attacks by the YPG terror group, SANA reported on Friday.

Alikhbariya TV said the army identified locations inside the neighbourhood that had been turned into military positions used by the YPG terror group to shell Aleppo neighbourhoods.

Separately, SANA reported that YPG terrorists opened fire on a protest in the town of Abu Hamam, in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, where demonstrators called for an end to abuses by the group and for the withdrawal of its members from Aleppo.

RelatedTRT World - Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline

Since Tuesday, the YPG terrorists have shelled residential neighbourhoods, civilian facilities and Syrian army positions in Aleppo.

RECOMMENDED

The attacks have killed nine people and wounded 55 others and triggered the displacement of about 165,000 residents from the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods.

On March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the YPG-led SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

YPG is the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organisation.

Authorities said in the months since, the YPG terror group has not shown any efforts to meet the terms of the agreement.

The government has intensified efforts to maintain security across the country since the ouster of the Assad regime in December 2024, after 24 years in power.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks