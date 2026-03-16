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Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace, Palestinian freedom during Oscars speech
The actor appeared wearing a pin with the Spanish phrase “No a la guerra,” meaning “No to war,” along with another one supporting Palestine.
Spanish actor Javier Bardem calls for peace, Palestinian freedom during Oscars speech
Bardem is known for his criticism of Israeli attacks on Gaza. / Reuters
18 hours ago

Spanish actor Javier Bardem called for peace and Palestinian freedom while presenting an award at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Presenting the Oscar for best international film on Sunday, Bardem began his remarks at the podium by saying “No to war" and "Free Palestine.”

The actor appeared wearing a pin with the Spanish phrase “No a la guerra,” meaning “No to war,” along with another one supporting Palestine.

Bardem is known for his criticism of Israeli attacks on Gaza, as he previously denounced the Israeli government for committing "crimes against humanity" in besieged Gaza and urged the international community to hold those responsible to account.

As Hollywood's awards season comes to a close with the Oscars, political organisers suggested that celebrities found their political voices more this cycle than in recent years. Maremoto Executive Director Jess Morales Rocketto, whose Latino advocacy group was behind the immigration pins that debuted at the Golden Globes, called it a “return to form” for artists' political engagement.

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Attendees representing “The Voice of Hind Rajab” wore a new red “Artists4Ceasefire” pin. The docudrama, which follows efforts to rescue a Palestinian girl killed in Gaza, was nominated for best international feature film.

“Our struggles are connected. So is our liberation. And we're so, so honoured to be here tonight,” Saja Kilani, one of the film's stars, told The Associated Press on the red carpet.

Israel launched a genocide on Gaza in October 2023 that lasted two years and has since continued in various forms, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding 172,000 and destroying 90 percent of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
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