Spanish actor Javier Bardem called for peace and Palestinian freedom while presenting an award at the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Presenting the Oscar for best international film on Sunday, Bardem began his remarks at the podium by saying “No to war" and "Free Palestine.”

The actor appeared wearing a pin with the Spanish phrase “No a la guerra,” meaning “No to war,” along with another one supporting Palestine.

Bardem is known for his criticism of Israeli attacks on Gaza, as he previously denounced the Israeli government for committing "crimes against humanity" in besieged Gaza and urged the international community to hold those responsible to account.

As Hollywood's awards season comes to a close with the Oscars, political organisers suggested that celebrities found their political voices more this cycle than in recent years. Maremoto Executive Director Jess Morales Rocketto, whose Latino advocacy group was behind the immigration pins that debuted at the Golden Globes, called it a “return to form” for artists' political engagement.