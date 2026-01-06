Taiwan's Air Force has said that it has launched a search for a pilot believed to have ejected from a F-16 fighter jet over the sea during a routine training mission.

The single-seat aircraft took off at 6:17 pm local time (1017 GMT) from Hualien Air Base in eastern Taiwan, the Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At 7:29 pm, the pilot was suspected to have ejected about 10 nautical miles east of Fengbin Township in Hualien County," the statement said.

"The Air Force immediately established an emergency response centre and launched a search operation."

Premier Cho Jung-tai has called for Taiwan's coastguard and nearby fishing vessels to assist in the search and rescue efforts, Cabinet spokeswoman Michelle Lee said in a statement.