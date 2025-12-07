Since the fall of the 61-year Baath regime a year ago this week, Christians in northwestern Syria who were forced to abandon their villages during the civil war are returning to their ancestral lands.

Approximately 20,000 people lived in the Christian villages of Ghassaniyah, Yacoubiyah, Judayda, and Quniyah, located west of Idlib, in northwestern Syria, before the 13-year civil war.

The Christian population in the area, however, shrank to as low as 500 people during the harshest years of the civil war in 2013-2015.

Most residents of these villages were forced to migrate due to intense artillery and air strikes by forces of the since-ousted Assad regime and clashes in the region.

'We returned to breathe our village's air'

Semmaye Agop from the village of Quniyah in Idlib said he spent his childhood and youth in the village but was forced to migrate due to attacks by the Assad regime, which was ousted on December 8, 2024.

"We took our children and my wife and migrated to Tartus," in coastal Syria, he told Anadolu, noting that bombardment intensified with the civil war.

Explaining that they returned to their village after the revolution, Agop said: "We returned to breathe our village's air. But there’s no water, no electricity, no internet. We can’t even communicate properly with our children. Still, we returned to our land. God willing, the situation will be completely fixed."