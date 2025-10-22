The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for a fightback against climate disinformation ahead of next month's COP30 summit after US President Donald Trump branded the climate crisis the "greatest con job ever".

Guterres issued a robust defence of "clear-eyed" climate science and data, without which, he said, the world would never have understood the emergence of the "dangerous and existential threat of climate change," he told delegates on Wednesday at the UN World Meteorological Organization's extraordinary conference in Geneva to mark its 75th year.

"We must fight mis- and disinformation, online harassment, and greenwashing," Guterres said.

"Scientists and researchers should never fear telling the truth." Guterres's remarks will be seen in some quarters as a riposte to Trump's speech at the United Nations in New York last month, in which the US president championed fossil fuels and derided green technologies.

"Climate change is the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion," said Trump.

"The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions,” he said.

"We're getting rid of the falsely named renewables, by the way: they're a joke, they don't work, and they're too expensive," he added, about his administration's war on solar and wind power, bolstered by a new law that ends clean energy tax credits.

Early warning systems