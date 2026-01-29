Afghanistan will roll out a $100 million food security project, the United Nations said on Thursday, as it contends with a worsening hunger crisis driven by mass deportations of Afghans from neighbouring states, foreign aid cuts and economic crisis.

Afghanistan's humanitarian situation is deteriorating sharply, with millions pushed into hunger by the loss of remittances, limited job opportunities and a sharp reduction in international assistance.

The two-year programme, backed by the United Nations and Asian Development Bank, will support more than 151,000 families, including Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan as well as people affected by recent earthquakes and floods.

The director of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, Qu Dongyu, said the project would address immediate food security needs but also aim to close Afghanistan's food production gap and create space for private sector recovery.