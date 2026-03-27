Türkiye’s Head of Communications, Prof Dr Burhanettin Duran, has warned that in the new security architecture, protecting the truth is a responsibility as critical as protecting physical borders.

“Disinformation isn’t just a communication issue, it poses a direct threat to national and even global security,” the Communications chief said on Friday.

Speaking at the International Strategic Communication (STRATCOM) Summit 2026 in Istanbul, he described a “disinformation age” where artificial intelligence, digital algorithms and media manipulation are used to distort reality, turning information into a weapon of global influence.

“As Türkiye, we embraced defending the truth not as optional, but as a fundamental duty and responsibility, in today’s ‘age of disinformation,’” he said.

He also emphasised the need for a strong “raison d’état” to counter the “perception operations” that attempt to manipulate the public’s views of the future.

“Ensuring justice in communication is a key to restoring global peace, security and stability,” Duran added.

Duran also argued that information has become a primary tool of power, no longer just a medium for communication or sharing knowledge.

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