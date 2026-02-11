The EU must "tear down the barriers" that prevent it from becoming a truly global economic giant, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday, ahead of leaders' talks on making the 27-nation bloc more competitive.

"Our companies need capital right now. So let's get it done this year," the commission president told EU lawmakers as she outlined key steps to bridging the gap with China and the United States.

"We have to make progress one way or the other to tear down the barriers that prevent us from being a true global giant," she said, calling the current system "fragmentation on steroids."

Reviving the moribund EU economy has taken on greater urgency in the face of geopolitical shocks, from US President Donald Trump's threats and tariffs upending the global trading to his push to seize Greenland from Denmark.

Von der Leyen delivered her message before heading with EU leaders including France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Friedrich Merz to a gathering of industry executives in Antwerp, held on the eve of a summit on bolstering the bloc's economy.

A key issue identified by the EU is the fact that European companies face difficulties accessing capital to scale up, unlike their American counterparts.

To tackle this, Plan A would be to advance together as 27 states, von der Leyen said, but if they cannot reach agreement, the EU should consider "enhanced cooperation" between those countries that want to.

'Buy European' push