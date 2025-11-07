Protesters disrupted a performance by an Israeli orchestra in Paris, denouncing Tel Aviv’s actions in Gaza and accusing Israeli cultural institutions of whitewashing war crimes.

Flares were thrown, briefly alarming the audience and prompting musicians to leave the stage.

Pro-Palestinian activists also demonstrated outside Thursday night's performance at the Paris Philharmonic concert hall. Tensions over Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza have often spilled over into protests in France.

Four people were detained in connection to the protest, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in a post on X.

‘No Music for Genocide’

Last September, more than 400 singers and artists worldwide joined a cultural boycott branded “No Music for Genocide”, demanding the removal of their music from Israeli streaming platforms in response to the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.