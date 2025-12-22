Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will meet Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa during a high-level visit to Damascus on December 22.
According to foreign ministry sources, the Turkish delegation will review the trajectory of Türkiye–Syria relations over the past year, particularly in the political, economic, and security domains.
The talks will take place in the period following the first anniversary of the December 8 revolution, marking the overthrow of the Assad regime.
Sources said the meetings will also focus on the implementation process of the March 10 Memorandum, which is closely linked to Türkiye’s national security priorities.
On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF/YPG terror group's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.
In addition, security risks emerging in southern Syria amid Israel’s ongoing aggression are expected to be discussed.
Cooperation to prevent a possible resurgence of Daesh will also be on the agenda. In this context, the talks will address joint efforts to counter attempts by the terrorist group to exploit potential fragilities in the Syrian theatre, also taking into account Syria’s recent accession to the International Coalition to Combat Daesh.
Beyond security matters, the sides are expected to review bilateral projects aimed at Syria’s reconstruction and to assess initiatives to support the Syrian government’s capacity-building efforts.
Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, who has been appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, will also travel to the Syrian capital on the occasion of the visit.
3+3 format meetings
Over the past year, following the fall of the Assad regime, Türkiye–Syria relations have gathered pace across multiple fields, with historic opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation emerging, particularly in security and economic affairs.
While supporting efforts to heal the wounds of the nearly 15-year-long Syrian conflict, Türkiye has also been working to ensure that new cooperation opportunities contribute to Syria’s stability and security in line with the interests of both countries.
Minister Fidan first visited Syria on December 22, 2024, shortly after the regime’s collapse. Since then, reciprocal high-level visits have continued without interruption, reflecting the positive atmosphere of the new period.
Meetings held in the 3+3 format—bringing together the foreign and defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of both countries—have played a key role in this process.
Within this framework, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani visited Türkiye on January 15, leading a high-level delegation for talks with Minister Fidan, Minister Güler, and intelligence chief Kalin.
The Turkish trio later paid a working visit to Syria on March 13, 2025, followed by another high-level meeting in Ankara on October 12, 2025, where security cooperation and regional developments were discussed.
The Damascus visit is expected to further consolidate the evolving partnership between the two neighbours as they seek to address shared security challenges and advance reconstruction and stability in Syria.