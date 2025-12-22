TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Turkish ministers, intelligence chief to hold talks with Syrian President amid growing ties
The Turkish delegation led by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will carry out a comprehensive review of Türkiye–Syria relations over the past year.
Turkish ministers, intelligence chief to hold talks with Syrian President amid growing ties
Hakan Fidan, Yasar Guler and Ibrahim Kalin are received by Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa in Damascus, on March 13, 2025 [FILE]. / AA
December 22, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will meet Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa during a high-level visit to Damascus on December 22.

According to foreign ministry sources, the Turkish delegation will review the trajectory of Türkiye–Syria relations over the past year, particularly in the political, economic, and security domains.

The talks will take place in the period following the first anniversary of the December 8 revolution, marking the overthrow of the Assad regime.

Sources said the meetings will also focus on the implementation process of the March 10 Memorandum, which is closely linked to Türkiye’s national security priorities.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF/YPG terror group's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

In addition, security risks emerging in southern Syria amid Israel’s ongoing aggression are expected to be discussed.

Cooperation to prevent a possible resurgence of Daesh will also be on the agenda. In this context, the talks will address joint efforts to counter attempts by the terrorist group to exploit potential fragilities in the Syrian theatre, also taking into account Syria’s recent accession to the International Coalition to Combat Daesh.

Beyond security matters, the sides are expected to review bilateral projects aimed at Syria’s reconstruction and to assess initiatives to support the Syrian government’s capacity-building efforts.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, who has been appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, will also travel to the Syrian capital on the occasion of the visit.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye hails Syria’s Liberation Day on first anniversary of Assad’s fall
RECOMMENDED

3+3 format meetings

Over the past year, following the fall of the Assad regime, Türkiye–Syria relations have gathered pace across multiple fields, with historic opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation emerging, particularly in security and economic affairs.

While supporting efforts to heal the wounds of the nearly 15-year-long Syrian conflict, Türkiye has also been working to ensure that new cooperation opportunities contribute to Syria’s stability and security in line with the interests of both countries.

Minister Fidan first visited Syria on December 22, 2024, shortly after the regime’s collapse. Since then, reciprocal high-level visits have continued without interruption, reflecting the positive atmosphere of the new period.

Meetings held in the 3+3 format—bringing together the foreign and defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of both countries—have played a key role in this process.

Within this framework, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani visited Türkiye on January 15, leading a high-level delegation for talks with Minister Fidan, Minister Güler, and intelligence chief Kalin.

The Turkish trio later paid a working visit to Syria on March 13, 2025, followed by another high-level meeting in Ankara on October 12, 2025, where security cooperation and regional developments were discussed.

The Damascus visit is expected to further consolidate the evolving partnership between the two neighbours as they seek to address shared security challenges and advance reconstruction and stability in Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week