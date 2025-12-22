Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will meet Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa during a high-level visit to Damascus on December 22.



According to foreign ministry sources, the Turkish delegation will review the trajectory of Türkiye–Syria relations over the past year, particularly in the political, economic, and security domains.

The talks will take place in the period following the first anniversary of the December 8 revolution, marking the overthrow of the Assad regime.

Sources said the meetings will also focus on the implementation process of the March 10 Memorandum, which is closely linked to Türkiye’s national security priorities.

On March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the SDF/YPG terror group's integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division.

In addition, security risks emerging in southern Syria amid Israel’s ongoing aggression are expected to be discussed.

Cooperation to prevent a possible resurgence of Daesh will also be on the agenda. In this context, the talks will address joint efforts to counter attempts by the terrorist group to exploit potential fragilities in the Syrian theatre, also taking into account Syria’s recent accession to the International Coalition to Combat Daesh.

Beyond security matters, the sides are expected to review bilateral projects aimed at Syria’s reconstruction and to assess initiatives to support the Syrian government’s capacity-building efforts.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, who has been appointed as Türkiye’s ambassador to Damascus, will also travel to the Syrian capital on the occasion of the visit.