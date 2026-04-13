Any Iranian ships that come close to the US blockade of Iranian ports "will be immediately eliminated," US President Donald Trump has said.

"Iran’s Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated - 158 ships. What we have not hit are their small number of, what they call, 'fast attack ships,' because we did not consider them much of a threat,” Trump wrote on Monday on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Warning: If any of these ships come anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at sea."

Blocking Iranian ports

His warning came right after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) began implementing a blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.