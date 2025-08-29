President Javier Milei of Argentina fired back at his political opponents on Thursday, defending his sister against claims that she and other close associates profited from a bribery scheme within the country’s disability agency.

In his first major remarks on the corruption scandal, Milei accused his rivals of orchestrating a smear campaign against him and his party.

“This week’s operation is nothing more than another item in the long list of schemes by the ‘caste,’” Milei said, using his preferred term for Argentina's left-leaning Peronist opposition that has dominated politics for decades.

“Like all previous schemes, it’s another lie.”

The crisis swirling around the government has put Milei on the defensive. It threatens to erode popular support for his party just as political manoeuvring is intensifying in advance of two key electoral challenges.

Argentina's most populous province of Buenos Aires — a long-standing stronghold of Milei’s Peronist rivals — will elect local councils and provincial lawmakers on September 7.

In October, the country holds national midterm elections in which Milei seeks to expand his party's minority in the opposition-controlled Congress.