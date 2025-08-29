WORLD
2 min read
Argentina's president blames political 'caste' as corruption scandal widens
Javier Milei says a bribery probe involving his sister is a “smear operation” by entrenched elites, as the scandal threatens to derail his momentum ahead of key September and October elections.
Argentina's president blames political 'caste' as corruption scandal widens
Argentine President Javier Milei and his sister, the secretary-general of the presidency attend a rally in Argentina, Wednesday, August 27, 2025. / AP
August 29, 2025

President Javier Milei of Argentina fired back at his political opponents on Thursday, defending his sister against claims that she and other close associates profited from a bribery scheme within the country’s disability agency.

In his first major remarks on the corruption scandal, Milei accused his rivals of orchestrating a smear campaign against him and his party.

“This week’s operation is nothing more than another item in the long list of schemes by the ‘caste,’” Milei said, using his preferred term for Argentina's left-leaning Peronist opposition that has dominated politics for decades.

“Like all previous schemes, it’s another lie.”

The crisis swirling around the government has put Milei on the defensive. It threatens to erode popular support for his party just as political manoeuvring is intensifying in advance of two key electoral challenges.

Argentina's most populous province of Buenos Aires — a long-standing stronghold of Milei’s Peronist rivals — will elect local councils and provincial lawmakers on September 7.

RelatedTRT World - Argentina's Milei escorted to safety after protesters pelted him with stones

In October, the country holds national midterm elections in which Milei seeks to expand his party's minority in the opposition-controlled Congress.

RECOMMENDED

Both votes are widely seen as a referendum on the self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist,” who is facing growing pressures as economic growth sputters, foreign currency reserves dwindle and average salaries lag behind pre-Milei levels.

The corruption scandal erupted last week when local media published leaked audio messages in which the former director of Argentina’s disability agency, Diego Spagnuolo, can allegedly be heard discussing a kickback scheme in his organisation benefiting the president’s sister and closest advisor, Karina Milei, and other senior officials to the tune of up to $800,000 a month.

Milei fired Spagnuolo from the disability agency after the publication of the audio messages. Authorities are investigating the recordings.

Prosecutors have not yet filed charges.

The president first broke days of an unusual silence on the issue on Wednesday, denying the allegations to a reporter during a campaign event shortly before being evacuated as protesters hurled stones at his motorcade.

In more extensive remarks at a trade conference on Thursday, Milei told business leaders that it would “be up to the courts to clarify this, and we are at their disposal.”

“We regret that judges have to waste their time on the most rancid political tricks instead of pursuing crime," he added.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war