Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it struck three US air bases in the region with missiles and drones, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

In a statement reported by Fars, the IRGC said it targeted a “gathering centre of US forces” at Al-Harir air base in Erbil, and the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait were destroyed using “powerful Iranian missiles and drones.”

The statement said the attacks were part of the 52nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” which it described as retaliation for the killing of workers in Iranian industrial zones.

The IRGC also threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the statement, saying that if he is “still alive, we will continue pursuing him and kill him with full force.”