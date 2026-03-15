WAR ON IRAN
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Iran's IRGC claims missile, drone strikes on three US air bases, threatens Netanyahu
Iran's Revolutionary Guards threaten to continue targeting Netanyahu if he is 'still alive'.
Iran's IRGC claims missile, drone strikes on three US air bases, threatens Netanyahu
Streaks of light illuminate Tel Aviv’s night sky as Israel attempts to intercept missiles during the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran. / Reuters
March 15, 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Sunday that it struck three US air bases in the region with missiles and drones, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

In a statement reported by Fars, the IRGC said it targeted a “gathering centre of US forces” at Al-Harir air base in Erbil, and the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait were destroyed using “powerful Iranian missiles and drones.”

The statement said the attacks were part of the 52nd wave of “Operation True Promise 4,” which it described as retaliation for the killing of workers in Iranian industrial zones.

The IRGC also threatened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the statement, saying that if he is “still alive, we will continue pursuing him and kill him with full force.”

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Earlier, the Israeli prime minister’s office told Anadolu that social media claims suggesting he had been assassinated in an Iranian response to US and Israeli strikes were “fake news,” and that the prime minister was “fine.”

Following the latest Iranian ballistic missile attack, two people were lightly injured in Holon, central Israel, according to Israeli Channel 12 on Sunday.

Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched a joint attack against Iran on February 28. The strikes have killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

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SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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