Türkiye to export 48 indigenous KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia
Turkish President congratulates the Turkish Defence Industry Agency and Turkish Aerospace Industries for the “record-breaking export deal".
June 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced a major milestone in Türkiye’s defence industry, revealing that 48 of the country’s domestically produced KAAN fighter jets will be exported to Indonesia.

In a statement shared on X on Wednesday, Erdogan described the development as a "very important and welcome advancement" and said the aircraft will be manufactured in Türkiye as part of an agreement signed with Indonesia.

The deal also includes provisions for incorporating Indonesia’s local capabilities in the production process.

“I hope this agreement, which highlights the progress and current capabilities of our national defence industry, proves beneficial for both Türkiye and Indonesia,” Erdogan said.

“Record-breaking export deal”

He also expressed gratitude to his Indonesian counterpart, President Prabowo Subianto, acknowledging his significant role in the realisation of the agreement.

Erdogan congratulated the Turkish Defence Industry Agency and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), as well as all institutions involved in securing the “record-breaking export deal” in Turkish history.

Reaffirming his government's commitment to supporting the sector, Erdogan said: “We will continue to provide unwavering support to all our defence companies to ensure the further strengthening of our defence industry. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all our brothers and sisters working in this field.”

The KAAN fighter jet, classified as a fifth-generation aircraft with advanced stealth features, is powered by dual engines, each delivering 13,000 kilograms of thrust, allowing it to reach speeds of up to Mach 1.8.

TAI is also looking ahead, with plans underway for a sixth-generation model that will integrate artificial intelligence, advanced sensor systems, and the ability to operate alongside unmanned aerial vehicles.

Missile deal

Later in the day, Turkish missile manufacturer Roketsan signed two contracts with Indonesia’s PT Republik Defence Indonesia, according to a statement by company chairman Murat Ikinci on X.

The agreements cover the sale of ATMACA Anti-Ship Missiles and a joint production initiative aimed at enhancing Indonesia’s naval capabilities and domestic defence industry.

The agreements were signed as part of the defence event INDO Defense 2025 in the capital, Jakarta.

