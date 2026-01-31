WORLD
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
Drills by the Chinese navy and air force were conducted near Huangyan Dao, also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc.
A nuclear-powered submarine of the Chinese Navy navigates during a military display in the South China Sea, April 12, 2018 [FILE]. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

The Chinese military on Saturday conducted "combat readiness" drills with warplanes and warships in the disputed South China Sea, according to state-run media.

The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) organised naval and air forces to conduct a combat readiness patrol in the territorial waters and airspace of Huangyan Dao and surrounding areas, Global Times reported.

Huangyan Dao, the disputed territory, also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc, in the South China Sea, is also claimed by the Philippines.

The shoal has long been a flashpoint in the maritime disputes between Beijing and Manila.

"Since January, the theater command has continuously strengthened naval and air patrols in the waters and airspace around the island, resolutely countering provocations and infringements by individual countries in the region, firmly safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and security, and maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea," the state-run media said.

A video released by the Chinese military shows that its H-6K bomber, armed with YJ-12 anti-ship missiles, and the Type 055 large destroyer Xianyang, among other warplanes and warships, took part in the drills.

The latest drills come a day after the Chinese Defence Ministry said last week that two senior military officials, Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and Liu Zhenli, a member of the CMC and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, have been investigated.

Led by President Xi Jinping, the commission is responsible for the overall capability and the operational preparedness of the Chinese military.

