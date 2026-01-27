US President Donald Trump has said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio solved "a tremendous problem" in cooperation with Syria.

"Just today, we solved a tremendous problem in conjunction with Syria, saved many lives," he told Fox News during an interview on Tuesday.

Trump also hailed Rubio, saying he is doing a "fantastic job." "He's a tough cookie. I can tell you that he's a tough cookie."

The president did not share further details about Syria.