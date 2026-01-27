MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Trump says US solved 'tremendous problem' with Syria
"Just today, we solved a tremendous problem in conjunction with Syria, saved many lives," Trump says.
Trump says US solved 'tremendous problem' with Syria
Trump said all of the things having to do with Syria and that area are "working out very, very well." / Reuters
January 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump has said that he and Secretary of State Marco Rubio solved "a tremendous problem" in cooperation with Syria.

"Just today, we solved a tremendous problem in conjunction with Syria, saved many lives," he told Fox News during an interview on Tuesday.

Trump also hailed Rubio, saying he is doing a "fantastic job." "He's a tough cookie. I can tell you that he's a tough cookie."

The president did not share further details about Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said he had a "great" conversation with Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa.

"I had a great conversation with the highly respected president of Syria," he told reporters before leaving for the state of Iowa.

Trump said all of the things having to do with Syria and that area are "working out very, very well."

"So, we're very happy about it," he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast