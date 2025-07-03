TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Ibrahim Kalin meets with Hakkari Governor Ali Celik, Second Army Commander General Levent Ergun, as well as senior military and civil officials during his visit.
MIT chief evaluates border security. / AA
July 3, 2025

Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalin has paid a visit to the southeastern province of Hakkari, including the districts of Yuksekova and Cukurca, for a series of high-level meetings on regional security.

According to security sources on Thursday, Kalin met with Hakkari Governor Ali Celik, Second Army Commander General Levent Ergun, as well as senior military and civil officials during his visit.

The discussions focused on the security situation along Türkiye’s borders with Iraq, Iran, and Syria.

Officials reviewed the current measures in place, strategic base locations in the region, and recent developments affecting the border areas.

The visit comes amid ongoing efforts to bolster national security and ensure stability in Türkiye’s southeastern frontier, which remains a key area in counterterrorism and border management strategies.

