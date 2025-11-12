Iraq's incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has said that his coalition had won the country's general election in a speech addressed to the Iraqi people.

Casting the victory as one for all Iraqis, Sudani said in a televised speech on Wednesday, "We congratulate you on your coalition winning first place in the parliamentary elections".

He also added that the negotiations will begin to form a government.

Earlier, the country’s electoral commission said that the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, took a strong lead in Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Preliminary results announced by the commission showed that al-Sudan’s coalition got 411,026 votes, out of more than 4 million voters, followed by the Progress Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the State of Law Coalition, headed by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.