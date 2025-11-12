MIDDLE EAST
Iraq PM declares victory in general election
The Iraqi electoral commission says that voter turnout in the parliamentary elections reached 56.11 percent nationwide.
November 12, 2025

Iraq's incumbent Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has said that his coalition had won the country's general election in a speech addressed to the Iraqi people.

Casting the victory as one for all Iraqis, Sudani said in a televised speech on Wednesday, "We congratulate you on your coalition winning first place in the parliamentary elections".

He also added that the negotiations will begin to form a government.

Earlier, the country’s electoral commission said that the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, headed by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, took a strong lead in Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Preliminary results announced by the commission showed that al-Sudan’s coalition got 411,026 votes, out of more than 4 million voters, followed by the Progress Party, led by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the State of Law Coalition, headed by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki.

The commission said that voter turnout in the elections reached 56.11 percent nationwide.

Sudani was seeking a second term in Tuesday's election, but many disillusioned young voters saw the vote simply as a vehicle for established parties to divide up Iraq's oil wealth.

However, Sudani tried to cast himself as the leader who could finally make Iraq a success after years of instability, arguing he had moved against established parties that brought him to power.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
