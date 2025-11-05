EUROPE
2 min read
German nurse sentenced to life for killing multiple patients
Prosecutors say the man injected the mostly elderly patients with large doses of sedatives or painkillers, with the simple aim of reducing his workload during night shifts.
German nurse sentenced to life for killing multiple patients
German nurse given life sentence for killing 10 patients / AFP
November 5, 2025

A German court has ordered a life jail sentence to a palliative care nurse for the murder of 10 patients and attempted murder of 27 others with lethal injections.

The court in the western city of Aachen found on Wednesday that the 44-year-old man was guilty of the offences committed between December 2023 and May 2024 in a hospital in Wuerselen near Aachen.

The court also determined that the offences carried a "particular severity of guilt" which should bar him from early release after 15 years, normally an option in such cases.

The man, who has not been publicly named, was accused by prosecutors of playing "master of life and death" over those in his care. His defence had demanded an acquittal at the trial, which began in March.

They told the court the man suffered from a personality disorder, had never shown any compassion for the patients and had voiced no remorse during the trial.

The court was told that the nurse used morphine and midazolam, a muscle relaxant sometimes used for executions in the United States.

Lack of empathy

Prosecutors had accused him of working "without enthusiasm" and "with no motivation".

When faced with patients who needed a higher level of care, he showed only "irritation" and a lack of empathy.

He completed his training as a nursing professional in 2007 and then worked for various employers, including in Cologne.

RECOMMENDED

Since 2020, he had been employed at the hospital in Wuerselen. He was arrested in the summer of 2024.

Prosecutors told AFP that exhumations have taken place to identify further victims and that the man may be put on trial again.

The case echoes that of nurse Niels Hoegel, who was handed a life sentence in 2019 for murdering 85 patients and who is believed to be modern Germany's most prolific serial killer.

Hoegel killed patients with lethal injections between 2000 and 2005 before he was caught.

Psychiatrists said he suffered from a "severe narcissistic disorder".

In July, a 40-year-old palliative care specialist named by the media as Johannes M went on trial in Berlin, accused of killing 15 patients with lethal injections between 2021 and 2024.

In at least five cases, he is suspected of setting fire to his victims' homes in an attempt to cover up his crimes.

RelatedTRT World - German killer nurse gets life for 85 hospital murders

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios