Three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone struck a group of Palestinians in eastern Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Medical sources said the victims were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the west after the strike targeted the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

Witnesses said the attack hit a group of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.

Earlier on Saturday, one Palestinian was killed and three others injured in a separate Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the centre of Gaza.

Other parts of the enclave have also come under Israeli gunfire and naval shelling.

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Worsening conditions

Israel has continued to commit daily violations of a ceasefire agreement, killing more than 700 Palestinians and injuring almost two thousand, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.