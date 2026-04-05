Three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone struck a group of Palestinians in eastern Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.
Medical sources said the victims were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the west after the strike targeted the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.
Witnesses said the attack hit a group of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.
Earlier on Saturday, one Palestinian was killed and three others injured in a separate Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the centre of Gaza.
Other parts of the enclave have also come under Israeli gunfire and naval shelling.
Worsening conditions
Israel has continued to commit daily violations of a ceasefire agreement, killing more than 700 Palestinians and injuring almost two thousand, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
The ministry said the death toll since the ceasefire took effect on October 11 last year has exceeded 713, in addition to 756 bodies recovered from under the rubble across the enclave.
It added that the figures reflect only those who reached hospitals, warning that the actual toll may be higher due to difficulties in accessing victims.
Since the ceasefire was announced, Israeli forces have established seven new military sites along the line, five of which have been prepared for long-term military use through land levelling and paving.
In the following months, Israeli presence expanded beyond the official line, with the placement of concrete blocks, destruction of buildings and displacement of residents.
The developments have forced around 2.1 million Palestinians into less than half the area they lived in before the war, amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions.
The ceasefire was meant to end a two-year Israeli genocide in Gaza, which left more than 72,000 dead and 172,000 wounded, and destroyed 90 percent of civilian infrastructure.
The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at around $70 billion.