Foreign ministers from eight Arab and Muslim countries on Thursday warned that a proposed Israeli law introducing the death penalty for Palestinian detainees could heighten regional tensions.

In a joint statement, the ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates addressed the bill, saying it would apply the death penalty only to Palestinian prisoners.

“The Ministers underscored that this legislation constitutes a dangerous escalation, particularly given its discriminatory application against Palestinian prisoners,” the statement said, adding that such measures risk “further exacerbating tensions and undermining regional stability.”

The ministers said increasingly discriminatory Israeli practices risk entrenching “a system of apartheid” and promoting “a rejectionist discourse that denies the inalienable rights and the very existence of the Palestinian people” in the occupied Palestinian territory.

They also expressed concern about detention conditions, citing “credible reports of ongoing abuses, including torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, starvation and the denial of basic rights.”