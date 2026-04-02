WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Arab, Muslim ministers warn Israeli death penalty bill could inflame tensions
Eight Arab and Muslim countries cite discrimination, calling for restraint and accountability.
Arab, Muslim ministers warn Israeli death penalty bill could inflame tensions
Palestinians protest Israeli death penalty law in Ramallah, occupied West Bank on March 31 2026. / Reuters
April 2, 2026

Foreign ministers from eight Arab and Muslim countries on Thursday warned that a proposed Israeli law introducing the death penalty for Palestinian detainees could heighten regional tensions.

In a joint statement, the ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates addressed the bill, saying it would apply the death penalty only to Palestinian prisoners.

“The Ministers underscored that this legislation constitutes a dangerous escalation, particularly given its discriminatory application against Palestinian prisoners,” the statement said, adding that such measures risk “further exacerbating tensions and undermining regional stability.”

The ministers said increasingly discriminatory Israeli practices risk entrenching “a system of apartheid” and promoting “a rejectionist discourse that denies the inalienable rights and the very existence of the Palestinian people” in the occupied Palestinian territory.

They also expressed concern about detention conditions, citing “credible reports of ongoing abuses, including torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, starvation and the denial of basic rights.”

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - Israel's death penalty law for Palestinians faces court challenge, global backlash grows

“These practices reflect a broader pattern of violations against the Palestinian people,” the statement said.

The ministers reaffirmed their opposition to what they described as “Israel’s racially discriminatory, oppressive and aggressive policies targeting Palestinians” and called for restraint.

They emphasised “the urgent need to refrain from measures imposed by the occupying power that risk further inflaming tensions,” urging accountability and stronger international efforts to maintain stability and prevent further deterioration.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Zelenskyy, Turkish FM arrive in Damascus for security, defence talks with Syrian president
Palestinian Christians blocked again as Israeli curbs overshadow Easter in occupied East Jerusalem
Trump’s expletive-laden ultimatum threatens Iran’s power plants, bridges if Hormuz stays shut
Turkish president extends Easter greetings to Christian community
Debate grows after Germany requires approval for young men’s extended foreign stays
OPEC+ weighs symbolic output increase amid Iran war disruptions
Artemis astronauts catch first human glimpse of Moon’s 'Grand Canyon'
Ukraine hits oil refinery, Baltic Sea port of Primorsk in Russia
Iran war disrupts global food, medicine supply as aid pipeline choked
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud
At least 20 killed, including children, as Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon
Ex-Israeli PM warns of war crimes in the occupied West Bank
'Fundamentally illegitimate': Rohingya group slams ex-junta leader's rise to Myanmar presidency
Boats sail from Marseille to join Gaza aid flotilla, aiming to break Israel’s blockade
Erdogan, NATO chief discuss conflicts as ‘geostrategic deadlock’ deepens over Iran