Israel has said it objected to the line-up of a Gaza panel that will operate under US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, which oversees post-war governance in the Palestinian blockaded enclave.
On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "The announcement regarding the composition of the Gaza Executive Board, which is subordinate to the Board of Peace, was not coordinated with Israel and runs contrary to its policy."
"The Prime Minister has instructed the Foreign Affairs Minister to contact the US Secretary of State on this matter."
The panel, known as the Gaza executive board, notably includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and a Qatari official and was announced by the White House on Friday.
The Board of Peace began to take shape on Saturday as the leaders of Egypt, Türkiye, Argentina and Canada were asked to join.
Trump had already declared himself the chair of the body, as he promotes a controversial vision of economic development in the Palestinian territory, much of which was reduced to rubble during two years of relentless Israeli bombardment and genocidal war.
The moves came after the Palestinian committee of technocrats tasked with governing Gaza under the oversight of the Board of Peace began held its first meeting in Cairo, attended by Kushner.
Members announced
Ali Shaath, the head of the Palestinian National Committee tasked with administering Gaza, formally announced the names on Saturday of the committee's members.
He said work will begin from Cairo before relocating to Gaza to implement an urgent relief plan.
Speaking to Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera New, Shaath, who is an academic holding a doctorate in engineering, said he will chair the committee.
The committee includes engineer Ayed Abu Ramadan, assigned to the economy, trade and industry portfolio; Abdel Karim Ashour, agriculture; Ayed Yaghi, health; engineer Osama al-Saadawi, housing and land; and Adnan Abu Warda, justice, said Shaath.
He said Major General Sami Nasman was assigned to the interior and internal security file; Ali Barhoum will oversee municipalities and water; Bashir Al-Rayes finance; Hanaa Terzi social affairs; Jabr al-Daour education; and engineer Omar al-Shamali telecommunications.
"We announce from Cairo a committee that has come to serve our people, with the aim of lifting the historic injustice suffered by the people of Gaza," said Shaath, adding that the body was formed to ease humanitarian suffering and improve living conditions for Palestinians.
Shaath thanked Egypt and President Abdel Fattah el Sisi for efforts to support Gaza and expressed appreciation for mediating countries, particularly Qatar and Türkiye, as well as Arab and other states backing the committee's work.