Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Iranian state TV breaks its silence over unrest and alleges the violence linked to self-proclaimed “crown prince” Reza Pahlavi’s call for protests was foreign-backed.
Grab taken on January 6 2026, from UGC images posted on social media, shows Iranian forces using tear gas to disperse protesters at Tehran bazaar. / AFP
January 9, 2026

Iranian state media broke its silence on Friday over the demonstrations that swept the country overnight, alleging “terrorist agents” of the US and Israel set fires and sparked violence.

The brief report buried in state TV’s 8 am broadcast represented the first official word about the demonstrations.

It claimed the protests saw violence that caused casualties, but did not elaborate.

It also said the protests saw “people’s private cars, motorcycles, public places such as the metro, fire trucks and buses set on fire.”

Iran’s government has shut down the internet and international phone calls, making it difficult to contact those inside the country.

However, a call by Iran’s exiled self-proclaimed “crown prince”, Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah who was toppled by the 1979 Iranian Revolution, apparently sparked a mass demonstration from 8 pm local time on Thursday.

“Live metrics show Iran is now in the midst of a nationwide internet blackout,” NetBlocks said on X, as authorities issued no official comment.

The shutdown follows weeks of protests over the falling rial and economic hardship.

Rights groups say at least 38 people have been killed since demonstrations began at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar.

Tehran condemned US “interference in Iran’s internal affairs,” accusing Washington of “harbouring hostility toward the Iranian people.”

