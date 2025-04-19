Israeli authorities have blocked Christian worshippers’ access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied East Jerusalem when they tried to mark Holy Saturday (Holy Fire), a sacred day in Easter weekend celebrations.

Israeli police erected military checkpoints on roads leading to the church in the Old City, checking IDs and denying entry to many young people, according to Palestinian state news agency WAFA.

The restrictions came as Christian communities marked Holy Saturday, one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar, ahead of tomorrow’s Easter Sunday, as marked by many Christians on Saturday.

WAFA reported that Israeli authorities barred thousands of Christians from the occupied West Bank from entering Jerusalem for the occasion, enforcing strict permit requirements for both Muslim and Christian Palestinians.

Israel disrupting celebrations

Church sources told WAFA that only 6,000 permits were issued to Christians in the occupied West Bank this year, despite the community numbering around 50,000 across the Palestinian territories.

Despite the limitations, Christian pilgrims continue to travel annually to Jerusalem for the Holy Fire rituals, which take place in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Christians believe to be the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection.

However, Israeli security measures have repeatedly marred the celebrations.