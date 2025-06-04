WAR ON GAZA
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) condemns Israel's ‘declared intent to attack’ as Madleen continues its mission to break naval blockade.
Freedom Flotilla set to sail towards Gaza/Coalition condemns ‘declared intent to attack’ as Madleen continues mission to break naval blockade / Reuters
June 4, 2025

International activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza by sea have condemned what they described as Israeli threats and a “declared intent to attack” their vessel, currently sailing across the Mediterranean.

The Israeli military said Tuesday it was prepared to “protect” the country’s maritime space, after the sailboat Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed Sicily on Sunday. The vessel is carrying around a dozen people.

“The navy operates day and night to protect Israel’s maritime space and borders at sea,” said army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin. Asked about the Madleen, he added: “For this case as well, we are prepared. We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said it “strongly condemns Israel’s declared intent to attack Madleen”, calling the warning a “threat”.

Madleen carries humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct challenge to Israel’s illegal, decades-long blockade and ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the coalition said.

Israel has faced mounting international criticism over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where the United Nations warned in May that the entire population is at risk of famine.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, launched in 2010, is an international movement supporting Palestinians through a combination of humanitarian aid and political protest against Israel’s blockade.

The Madleen is a small sailboat reportedly carrying fruit juice, milk, rice, tinned food and protein bars.

In early May, another Freedom Flotilla vessel, Conscience, was damaged in international waters off Malta en route to Gaza. Activists said they suspected an Israeli drone strike was responsible.

The coalition also said that on Tuesday evening, off the coast of the Greek island of Crete, the Madleen “was approached and circled by a drone, followed, several hours later, by two additional drones”. It was later informed that the drones were likely operated by the Greek coastguard, the EU border agency Frontex, or both.

Although Israel has recently eased its more than two-month blockade on Gaza, aid agencies have stressed the need for faster and wider entry of humanitarian supplies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
