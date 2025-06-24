On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked military strike on Iranian territory. Over the following days, it repeatedly targeted Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. Nine days later, the United States joined the campaign with Operation Midnight Hammer , striking Iran’s three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. These raised fears of a colossal nuclear catastrophe, and repercussions beyond the region.

Following the US strikes, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), convened an emergency board meeting, citing an “urgent situation.” He reiterated a long-standing principle of international law: “Nuclear facilities should never be attacked.”

Now, with US President Donald Trump announcing “an official end to the 12-day war,” a fragile pause has been introduced. But absent a binding peace agreement or accountability mechanisms, the ceasefire may merely delay further escalation, not prevent it.



The US-Israeli military strategy during the brief but intense conflict carried catastrophic consequences, not least for Israel itself. The potential for widespread contamination, environmental collapse, and regional destabilisation are very real risks.

Experts warn that the danger hasn’t passed. Iran’s nuclear sites, including nearly 400 kilograms of enriched uranium, remain vulnerable . While buried enrichment facilities such as those at Natanz and Fordow are relatively shielded, a direct hit on a nuclear reactor, particularly Bushehr or the Tehran Nuclear Research Centre, could have far more severe consequences.

In such cases, local radiation exposure could force mass evacuations, contaminate food supplies, and affect the public health fallout as seen after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster that not just claimed lives but rendered vast areas uninhabitable, forcing out a scarred population.

Bushehr: Chernobyl of Mideast?



The IAEA or the neighbouring countries like Saudi Arabia haven’t reported any spike in radiation since the most recent US attacks.

Experts have so far assessed that Israel’s strikes have posed limited contamination risks. But the spectre of a strike on Bushehr, Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, presents a far graver scenario.

Alexey Likhachev, head of Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom, has warned that targeting a live reactor such as Bushehr could trigger a catastrophe comparable to Chernobyl.

Bushehr, Iran’s sole functioning nuclear reactor with a 1,000-megawatt capacity, was initially built by German companies in 1975, halted after the 1979 revolution, and later completed by Russian engineers in 2013. Notably, Bushehr has remained outside the West-Iran nuclear dispute due to Russia’s control over its fuel cycle.

President Vladimir Putin recently confirmed that 250 Russian specialists are currently stationed at the plant.

An Israeli military spokesperson initially claimed that Bushehr had been targeted, only to later retract the assertion. The ambiguity is alarming.

While the world has condemned Russia’s militarisation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Israel’s actions in Iran have so far attracted a muted international response.

This apparent double standard raises questions about the consistency of global nuclear policy and the willingness of Western powers to hold allies accountable.