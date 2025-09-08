Swiss medics have begun a hunger protest outside parliament over Israel’s genocide in Gaza, pressing Bern to take more critical and substantial steps to halt Israel's actions in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Switzerland has condemned several Israeli actions in Gaza, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters, such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognising a Palestinian state.

Medics signed up on Monday to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.

"A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that's intolerable, and it's intolerable we're not reacting to that," said Professor Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.

'Fairly cowardly'

The protest follows actions at Swiss universities and other protests over the weekend as the Israeli-enforced starvation in Gaza intensifies.

"We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, and, I would say, fairly cowardly and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it's time for a change," said Professor Karl Blanchet, Director of the Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.