WORLD
2 min read
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
EU must use 'all instruments' available to respond to 'repression' in Iran and support Iranian protesters, says Spanish foreign minister.
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Albares said Spain had from the outset demanded respect for "freedom of expression and the freedom of peaceful demonstration of all Iranians." / AFP
January 29, 2026

Spain supports the inclusion of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the EU's list of terrorist organisations, the Spanish foreign minister has said, stressing that Madrid backs "all sanctions" against Tehran in response to its domestic crackdown.

Speaking on Thursday ahead of a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Jose Manuel Albares said Spain's position was long-standing and unequivocal.

"Spain supports all the sanctions on Iran at this moment," he said, adding that this included "of course those that refer to the inclusion on the list of terrorist groups of the Revolutionary Guard."

He argued that there was little left to assess given the situation inside the country.

"When we see the situation in Iran, when we see a blind, indiscriminate repression, arbitrary detentions, a situation for Iranian women that worries us terribly," Albares said, it was the EU’s "responsibility and, if you allow me, obligation" to act.

Albares said Spain had from the outset demanded respect for "freedom of expression and the freedom of peaceful demonstration of all Iranians," praising the "great courage" of those protesting.

He said arbitrary detentions must end and warned that "any execution would be an authentic red line for Spain and for Europe."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTRT World - EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'

Deadly protests

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar because of the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to several cities.

At least 6,126 people have been killed in protests across Iran, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said earlier this week.

A total of 41,880 people have been arrested as of the 30th day of nationwide protests in the country, according to data compiled by HRANA.

Officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "armed rioters" to create a pretext for foreign intervention and warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.

US President Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to "hit hard" if protesters were killed, but later commended Tehran for reportedly cancelling hundreds of scheduled executions.

RelatedTRT World - Explained: What are the potential scenarios if the US attacks Iran
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'