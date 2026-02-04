After leaving Bangladesh in 2007 amidst allegations of military torture and a wave of prosecutions he has long described as politically motivated – cases that were later quashed following the fall of the Awami League government – Tarique Rahman spent nearly 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom.

Long vilified by the local media for his roles during 2001-06 BNP-led government, now he is back — not just to re-enter politics, but to stake a claim to the country’s highest office.

From midnight rallies to hosting his own podcast, the chairman of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has re-emerged as a central figure in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Once the arch-rival of Awami League, led for years by Sheikh Hasina, Rahman is now at the forefront of a shifting balance of power as Bangladesh prepares for a national election after years of upheaval, including disputed polls, boycotted or challenged by the opposition.

Within the BNP, his homecoming has injected momentum. Rallies have drawn large crowds and renewed organisational energy.

Yet the early phase of his return has also brought into view the less cinematic questions that will define the party’s next chapter: whether BNP can keep its message coherent, whether it can impose discipline across constituencies, and whether the leadership transition that now looks inevitable can hold together a coalition shaped by legacy, survival and internal bargaining.

Those questions became sharper with the death of Begum Khaleda Zia, Rahman’s mother and the party’s longstanding leader.

Her passing closed a defining chapter of BNP history and pushed the post-Zia question from internal reality to public fact: for the first time since its founding, the party must operate without the figure who commanded near-universal loyalty across factions.

Mustafa Kamal Rusho, a retired brigadier general and analyst of military, security and political affairs, sees Rahman’s elevation less as a rupture than as the culmination of a process that began years ago.

The decision to make him chairman was taken internally by senior BNP leaders, rather than through a public party vote.

“Following her imprisonment in 2018 , Tarique Rahman assumed the role of acting chairman, effectively preventing a leadership vacuum within the party,” Rusho told TRT World.

“His recent elevation to chairman therefore represents more of an institutional transition than a dramatic shift.”

In the short term, Rusho believes Rahman’s return and formal appointment may help stabilise the party. “Rahman’s return and formal appointment are likely to serve as a unifying force for the party, at least in the immediate term,” he said.

But he was careful not to overstate the implications.

“The broader question remains whether this development will contribute to political stability in the country,” Rusho said.

“While the BNP may experience a degree of internal cohesion, its long-term stability — and its impact on the national political landscape — remains uncertain.”

Rusho outlined two possible trajectories for the BNP in the post–Khaleda Zia era.

On one hand, Rahman’s succession could reduce immediate factionalism.

Dynastic continuity, he argued, may reassure party members and preserve the BNP’s traditional identity.

By positioning himself as the bearer of Khaleda Zia’s vision, Rahman could consolidate internal dynamics and maintain organisational unity.

On the other hand, Rusho warned of a slower decline.

“The charisma, popularity, and authority that Begum Khaleda Zia commanded were deeply personal and historically grounded,” he said. “These are qualities that Tarique Rahman will need to earn rather than inherit.”

Lessons from exile — and their limits

Before returning to Dhaka, Rahman spent nearly 17 years abroad, largely in the United Kingdom’s capital.

BNP leaders have said there was no political space for him to return during Hasina’s rule. Supporters argue that exile exposed him to Western political systems and governance practices that could inform a different style of leadership.

“It is reasonable to assume that such prolonged exposure may have influenced his outlook,” Rusho said. But he cautioned against drawing quick conclusions.

“Party politics in our country differs significantly from the political culture of Western democracies,” he said.

“Translating those practices into local realities will not be straightforward.”

For now, Rusho remains guarded.

“Ultimately, time will determine whether he can implement meaningful or fundamental changes,” he said.

“If such reforms do materialise, they could prove beneficial for the country. For now, it remains a matter of cautious optimism and patient observation.”

Dilara Choudhury, a political analyst and former professor and chair of the Department of Government and Politics at Jahangirnagar University, argues that both Rahman and the BNP have changed — not always in step.

“The politics that former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia and former president Ziaur Rahman practised for so long is very different from where the BNP has arrived today,” she said.

“During his 17 years of exile in London, the BNP changed a lot — it went through a huge makeover.”

In her view, Rahman has accepted that reality. “Tarique has accepted the reshaped BNP,” she said.

“The new politics he is into is not the same politics people expected from the successors of Khaleda Zia and Ziaur Rahman.”

Still, Choudhury believes the momentum surrounding Rahman’s return has weakened.