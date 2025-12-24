The US Justice Department has said that it has identified more than one million additional documents that may be relevant to the case of disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, the department said officials at the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI informed it that the newly uncovered material could be linked to the long-running Epstein investigation.

The documents have been transferred to the Justice Department for review as part of its obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law on November 19, as well as existing federal statutes and court orders.

"We have lawyers working around the clock to review and make the legally required redactions to protect victims, and we will release the documents as soon as possible. Due to the mass volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks," the department said.

The statement added that the review was being carried out in line with directions from Donald Trump to release Epstein-related files.

Lawmakers criticise delay

Representative Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, described the withholding of the documents as "outrageous" and "illegal."