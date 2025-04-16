California has become the first US state to sue President Donald Trump because of his use of tariffs.

"Today, I announced a lawsuit on behalf of the State of California, suing the Trump administration," Governor Gavin Newsom said in a video on Wednesday after filing the lawsuit in federal court that targeted Trump's use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without congressional approval.

"California is the largest manufacturing state in our union, one of the largest trading partners around the globe. No state will be impacted more than the State of California, as it relates to the unilateral authority that's been asserted by the Trump administration to impose the largest tax increase in modern American history", he added.

"It's the worst own-goal in the history of this country," Newsom said. "One of the most self-destructive things that we've experienced in modern American history."

With 40 million people and a large, outward-facing economy that accounts for 14 percent of the US GDP, California looks set to bear the brunt of the economic damage forecasters expect from recent gyrations.

Newsom's office says California — which would be the world's fifth-largest economy if it were an independent country — could lose billions of dollars in revenue if Trump's tariff policies shrink international trade.

'No authority'