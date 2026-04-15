Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is intensifying diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and extend the ceasefire linked to the conflict involving Iran, warning that the fragile truce must not be undermined.

Speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye is making “necessary appeals and initiatives” to keep negotiations alive and prevent a return to fighting.

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‘Ceasefire must not be sabotaged’

Erdogan warned that Israel could attempt to derail the process, saying the Israeli government “must not be allowed to sabotage” the ceasefire.

“Negotiations cannot be held with clenched fists,” he said. “The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be utilised.”

He stressed that dialogue — not military escalation — should guide the next phase, calling for restraint and continued engagement.