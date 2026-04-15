TÜRKİYE
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Turkish President Erdogan pushes to extend Iran ceasefire, warns Israel against sabotage
Türkiye steps up diplomatic efforts to preserve the fragile truce, as Ankara sharpens rhetoric against Israel and positions itself as a driver of regional peace.
Turkish President Erdogan pushes to extend Iran ceasefire, warns Israel against sabotage
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns that the Israeli government “must not be allowed to sabotage” the ceasefire in Iran. / AA
5 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is intensifying diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and extend the ceasefire linked to the conflict involving Iran, warning that the fragile truce must not be undermined.

Speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan said Türkiye is making “necessary appeals and initiatives” to keep negotiations alive and prevent a return to fighting.

RelatedTRT World - Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat

‘Ceasefire must not be sabotaged’

Erdogan warned that Israel could attempt to derail the process, saying the Israeli government “must not be allowed to sabotage” the ceasefire.

“Negotiations cannot be held with clenched fists,” he said. “The window of opportunity opened by the ceasefire must be utilised.”

He stressed that dialogue — not military escalation — should guide the next phase, calling for restraint and continued engagement.

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Strong support for allies

Erdogan also praised Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his stance on Gaza and reiterated Türkiye’s strong criticism of Israeli policies, including in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon.

He said Türkiye would continue to defend Palestinian rights and “be the voice of the children of Gaza,” while maintaining pressure for accountability over alleged war crimes.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan

Türkiye positions itself as mediator

Erdogan said Türkiye remains ready to lead peace efforts in the region, emphasising a long-standing policy of promoting stability at home and abroad.

As ceasefire talks hang in the balance, Ankara is positioning itself as both a vocal critic of Israeli aggression and a key diplomatic actor seeking to keep negotiations on track.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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