US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that President Donald Trump is committed to securing a ceasefire and negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war “as soon as possible.”

“Today at the G7, I reiterated that President Trump is committed to reaching a ceasefire and negotiated settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible,” Rubio said in a statement on X.

His remarks came on the last day of a two-day G7 foreign ministers’ meeting near the French capital, Paris.

"The Secretary will meet with foreign ministers from partner nations to discuss shared security concerns and opportunities for cooperation," the State Department said earlier about Rubio’s attendance at the meeting, citing the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East as key focus areas.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X that he met Rubio on the sidelines of the meeting, stating that Washington's role in advancing peace efforts "remains critical".