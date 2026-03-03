Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the world has descended into chaos where “the rule of the powerful prevails”, accusing leading states of trampling on the very principles they claim to uphold.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, Erdogan said on Tuesday the current period of instability began with attacks on Türkiye’s neighbour, Iran, and warned that global norms were being hollowed out.

“The world we live in has turned into a world full of chaos, where the rule of the powerful prevails,” he said.

Erdogan argued that principles such as sovereign equality, multipolarity and resolving disputes through diplomacy had been reduced to “idols” by those who once championed them.

Related TRT World - Turkish FM Fidan holds intensive diplomatic talks amid US-Israel offensive on Iran

“All those who pontificate about these principles do not hesitate to trample on them,” he said, accusing unnamed actors of abandoning universal values when it suits their interests.

He said the international community was passing through a period marked by the normalisation of hostility and the spread of conflict.