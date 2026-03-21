President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a video message on Saturday to the March 21 Nowruz Commemoration Programme, expressing hope that the occasion would contribute to ending conflicts in the region.

In his message to the event held at Kamil Ocak Sports Hall in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province, Erdogan congratulated those celebrating Nowruz across the “heartland and cultural geography.”

He described Nowruz as a harbinger of spring and a symbol of nature’s rebirth, expressing his wish that it brings peace, prosperity, and well-being to Türkiye, the broader region, and all humanity.

Erdogan said he was pleased to see Nowruz becoming a symbol of new beginnings not only for Türkiye but also for its neighbours.

“We gather around the Nowruz fire with the same feelings in all 81 provinces and across the Turkic world,” he said, adding that Nowruz has been established as a shared day to strengthen this sense of unity.